Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nugget Casino
Southern Pacific Rooms E and F on the third floor
Sparks, NV
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Nugget Casino
Charles Denton Leathers


1923 - 2019
Charles Denton Leathers Obituary
Charles Denton Leathers

Reno - March 10, 1923 - April 2, 2019

While Charles Denton Leathers (Charley) was born on March 10,1923 in Huntsville, MO, his formative years were spent in Parsons, KS where he was a standout athlete in football and basketball. Charley had an infectious smile, twinkling eyes, charismatic personality, and a compassionate and loyal heart. He was a compelling storyteller, loved to laugh and tell jokes, was passionate about sports, and never knew a stranger. On April 2, 2019, Charley died peacefully in his sleep at 96.

As a member of the Greatest Generation, Charley proudly served as an officer in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific. Afterwards, Charley was the first person from his family to graduate from college, obtaining both an undergraduate degree (PE 1947) and graduate degree (Masters in Education 1952) from SMU. In Dallas, Charley first coached and taught at Texas Country Day School (now St. Marks) in late 1940's, then from 1950-54 at Greenhill School, as one of the original founders of the first co-ed private school in the Dallas area.

On October 6, 1950, Charley married the love of his life, Julia (Judy) Joyce Schoenfeldt. After meeting in junior college in Independence, KS, they deepened their friendship while corresponding during the war, and started dating after Charley returned to US. During their 68 years of marriage, they were equal partners, best friends and soul mates.

Beginning in 1954, Charley entered the beverage business, working for the Dr. Pepper Company in Dallas, TX, Waco, TX and St. Louis, MO. Charley was assistant plant manager for the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company of Roanoke, VA (1962-1974) and plant manager at Shoshone Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Reno, NV (1974-1985), before retiring in 1988.

Charley is preceded in death by his parents Marjorie Fern and CH (Cottie Hall) Leathers and by brother Kenneth Hall. Charley is survived by his wife Judy, son Curtis (Julie) of San Antonio, TX, granddaughters Ashley Timbrell (George) of Houston, TX and Lauren Morrison (Brady) of Bangkok, Thailand, son Hal (Robin), grandsons Roger (Lorie) of Phoenix, AZ and Carl (Alison) and great-granddaughter Maddie of Apex, NC, brother-in-law Roger Schoenfeldt of Murray, KY, nephew John Miller of Independence, KS, and close friends Jim Oba of Reno, NV and Dave Churchey of Carson City, NV.

A Celebration of Life for Charley will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from 4-7 PM at Nugget Casino, in Sparks, NV in Southern Pacific Rooms E and F on the third floor. The celebration program will start at 5:30 PM.

To acknowledge his commitment to education, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to: Greenhill School, 4141 Spring Valley Rd., Addison, TX 75001.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019
