|
|
Charles E. Knight
Sparks - Charles E. "Chuck" Knight passed away peacefully at his home on May 3, 2019. He was 81. He was born in Monterey Park, CA July 6, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles J. and Juanita (Henley) Knight. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Park), of 32 years, son, Charlie A. Knight, daughters, Kimberly Snavely and Lori Stephens, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephew.
Chuck moved his family from southern California in 1968 to Sparks, Nevada. He was a member of Teamsters and drove a truck in construction and a tanker truck. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, traveling in his RV and spending time with family and friends.
A special thank you to the people at Renown Hospice for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held at the Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1 pm. Private burial will be after the service. More information can be found on their website, www.mountainviewmortuary.net.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nevada Humane Society can be made in his name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019