Charles Edward Johnson Sr.
Fernley - Charles Edward Johnson Sr., 97, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home in Fernley following a fall.
Mr. Johnson leaves behind 2 living sons, Charles Edward Johnson, Jr. and Kenneth Johnson as well as 5 grandchildren; Renee Johnson, Darren Johnson, Jamie Johnson, Nicole Johnson, and Sean Johnson, and a total of 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Philip Johnson.
Born in Middletown, CT to parents Joseph and Minnie Johnson he enlisted in the Army in January 1943 at the age of 20. He served in WWII as a Staff Sergeant in the 2002nd AAF as an Engineer Gunner. A decorated soldier, he earned an Asiatic Pacific Theatre Campaign Ribbon, 2 Battle Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and Air Medal.
Mr. Johnson was honorably discharged in October 1945 where he returned home to Connecticut to wife Lillian Johnson and started a family, having 3 sons. He pursued a career with the Carpenters and Joiners Union and was awarded Lifetime Member after 50 years of continuous membership with the Union.
Mr. Johnson left Connecticut and moved his family out west in the 50's where he remained for the duration of his life. He moved around from New Mexico to Nevada to Idaho but ultimately settled back in Nevada in his later years to be close to his grandchildren Nicole and Sean in Fernley.
Mr. Johnson spent his last months living with his grandson, Sean and his family. He loved spending his days watching the ballgame and sitting at a sunny window. He got his greatest joy from spending time with his great grandchildren and telling stories from his life. He could spend hours recounting his favorite memories to anyone who would listen! He will be missed but his memories live on in those who loved him.
Military services will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 14 Veterans Way in Fernley, NV on November 18th at 12:30 in the afternoon.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019