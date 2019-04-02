|
|
Charles Edwin Kaufman III
Reno - (May 18, 1941 - March 25, 2019)
Charles Edwin Kaufman III passed away at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center on March 25, 2019 after a long battle with an autoimmune disease. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Kaufman, brother Dudley Kaufman, and children Christi Johnson, Chad Kaufman, and Katie Sherin. He is also survived by his step-children Tifannie Sahlman-Dintchev, Michael Sahlman, and his seven grandchildren.
Charles "Chuck" E. Kaufman III was born in New Haven, Connecticut on May 18, 1941 to Charles and Anne Kaufman. Chuck grew up in Upper Montclair, New Jersey, attended Montclair High School, and was a graduate of Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut. He also attended Rutgers University. It was during this time he met and married Lynn Hansen and they welcomed daughter Christi into their lives. Following his education, he moved to New York City to work in sales for Scientific American Magazine. He then met his second wife, Cathy Hamel, and moved to Greenwich, Connecticut. Chad and Katie were born soon after.
It wasn't long before Chuck's flair and talent for business quickly arose and he started his first company in Greenwich, Connecticut. Chuck's knowledge of construction made him very skilled in creating innovative designs for modular buildings that could better meet the needs for cities and parks across the country. His success came quickly, and he moved his family and business to Reno, NV in 1982. He has been an active member of the Northern Nevada business community ever since.
Throughout his 45+ year career, Chuck Kaufman has been a pioneer in the design, construction, and installation for the modular park restroom industry. With the help of his children, Chad and Katie, they have grown Public Restroom Company to provide first-class facilities for customers across the country. Chuck always took pride in passing his knowledge on to others and worked diligently to create prosperity and growth opportunities for his employees. Business was always his passion, and he dedicated himself to provide the best he could for everyone around him.
Chuck met and married Kathleen "Kathy" Clark in 2006 in a small ceremony in Reno, NV. Chuck and Kathy enjoyed traveling, being grandparents, and the continued success of Public Restroom Company. Even with the expansion of including a manufacturing facility in Minden, NV, they traveled to Maui often to enjoy themselves. Many cherished moments were shared together in Hawaii with their family.
Chuck was diagnosed with AL amyloidosis in 2018 and fought hard against this degenerative condition. He continued leading his company remotely, and valiantly contributed until his final days to ensure the continued success for his family and employees. His family wishes to express their appreciation to the staffs of UCSF Health, Renown Medical Center, Advanced Health Care of Reno, and Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center for their help during his treatment.
Services for Charles Edwin Kaufman III will take place at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno, NV on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 pm. Reception to be followed at The Club at Arrowcreek at 3:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
California Foundation for Parks & Recreation- Kaufman Family Legacy
Attn: Tammy Campos 7971 Freeport Blvd Sacramento, CA 95832
or
Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows- 2680 E. Ninth Street Reno, NV 89512
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019