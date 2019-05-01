|
Charles "Chuck" Everett McCarty
Reno - Charles "Chuck" Everett McCarty, born on November 7, 1939 in Fairfield, Iowa, passed away at age 79 on April 23, 2019 at Renown in Reno, Nevada with his family and friends surrounding his bedside. Charles was the beloved husband of Gabriela McCarty. He is preceded in death by his mother Vera McKenzie and father Ross McCarty, four brothers, and his first wife. Charles is survived by his sons, Jeff McCarty, Steve McCarty, and Craig McCarty; daughters, Theresa Hoover and Tammy Riemenschnider; and sister, Lenora Harris along with 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Charles loved golf, reading on the Internet, and visiting friends and family. He enjoyed a long career in computer consulting and project management in the San Francisco Bay Area. He loved traveling and visiting the Island of Terceira in the Azores, Portugal where he and Gabriela enjoyed living a few years during retirement. He was an usher at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and he was a member of Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree, St. Andrews Assembly #3118. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Saturday, May 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Avenue, Reno, Nevada, 89503.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 1, 2019