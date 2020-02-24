|
|
Charles George Parigini
Reno - Charles George Parigini, patriarch of the family has left this 20th day of February 2020 to join his beloved Lois. He was born in Carlin NV June 7, 1920 to Italian Immigrant parents Nicola and Franco Parigini.
He grew up on a ranch in northern Sparks and graduated from Sparks High School in 1937. Upon graduating from high school he worked for Union Ice and Southern Pacific Railroad before joining the navy in 1942.
He met and married the love of his life Lois Schroeder on August 26, 1941. They had a wonderful 68 years of marriage before she passed away. George served in the Phillipines during WWII. Upon his return he went back with SPRR as a Fireman, eventually becoming an Engineer for 44 years.
Even before retiring George and Lois loved to travel. They were in every state of the US except N. Dakota and many Asian and European countries. He loved hunting with his sons and brother in law. He treasured being with his family. He always spoke of how proud he was of every single person in his family. George was one of the kindest more caring individual to walk on Earth. Not only did he love his family he loved spending time with them. He and Lois took their grandchildren camping, went to any school events they were in, and doted on them in every way. His "story telling" was epic. He told jokes and funny stories to anyone who would listen. Then he would laugh and say, "It's better to laugh then it is to cry."
His parents, his wife Lois and sisters Ines, Jenny and Anna, predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Harry from Cameron Park, CA Sons George (Janet), and Tom both in Sparks, 3 Grandchildren Rick (tifanie) Parigini of Minden, Angela (Neil) Cahill of Sparks, and Khrysteena (Jim) Bonkavich from Las Vegas plus 11 Great Grandchildren and 4 great great Grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Per His request there will be no funeral services. The family will have a celebration of life in the future
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Brookdale for their kind and caring attention and also to Kindred Hospices. He often mentioned how they all took such good care of him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020