Charles (Chuck) Harry Sexton Jr.



Sparks 1932 - 2019 - Charles (Chuck) Harry Sexton Jr, age 87 passed away on July 20, 2019. Born March 28, 1932 Knoxville IL the youngest child of Harry and Mary Sexton 8 children. Chuck enlisted in the Army in 1948 where he put his cooking skills to the test as a mess cook, then later transitioned to the US Air Force where he served for 20 years retiring in 1969 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Chuck wasn't done serving his country he joined the Washoe County Sherriff department in 1969 and later retired in 1979.



Survived by his wife of 65 years Janet Sexton; daughters, Valerie Collins and Terie Ritchey. His loving granddaughter, Leigh Stafford and husband, Ian Stafford and the light of Chuck's life his great-granddaughter, Chloe Stafford.



A heartfelt thanks from our family to the dedicated staff and caretakers at the Veterans Community Living Center facilities. The dedicated team there is warm and caring to make difficult times easy on loved ones.



A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am with a celebration of life immediately following at Ryan's Saloon and Broiler, 924 S Wells Ave, Reno.



Family encourages all donations be made to the Nevada Humane Society in Chuck's name in lieu of flowers as he loved animals and always wanted to make sure they were taken care of.



If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 24, 2019