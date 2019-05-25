|
|
Charles J. Cozzi (March, 28 1936 - May, 21 2019), passed away at the age of 83.
Born in Oakland, CA., graduated High school Truckee, CA., graduated College San Francisco CA.
Chuck is remembered as a Business owner of Record Supply later known as R Supply, Wholesale Plumbing and Heating Supply House. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed pleasure boating and piloted his boat up the west coast to Alaska.
He is survived by his Three sons Anthony, Dan and Guy Cozzi.
There will be a celebration of life for Chuck at the Mountain View Mortuary - 425 Stoker Ave Reno, NV., on Friday May 31st at 2:30pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 25, 2019