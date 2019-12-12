|
|
Charles Jay Anderson III
On Veteran's Day, Monday, November 11th 2019 Charles Jay Anderson III (SGT US Army RET), Our loving father passed away too early at the age of 67.
Charles was born on December 15th, 1951 in Las Vegas NV to Charles and Patricia (Seevers) Anderson. He grew up in Las Vegas until relocating to Carson City. Graduated Carson High school Class of 1969. He enlisted and served his country Proudly and Honorably. He was Stateside and overseas for years. He enjoyed being around his family. He was a kind and loving person and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles the II, He is survived by his Mother Patricia, Her husband Patrick, Brother Steve and his wife Lynda, Brother Richard and his adopted son Dylan, sisters Becky and Coleen, His Daughter Patricia and His Son Charles the IV, Grandchildren Emma and Chelsea. Nephews Scott and Chris, Niece Kelsey.
Services will be held December 15th 11:00 A.M. at Walton's Chapel of the Valley 1281 N Roop Street Carson City NV 89701.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019