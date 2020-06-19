Charles Martin WilsonSparks - Charles (Chuck) Martin Wilson was born on June 30, 1931 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Henry and Alice Wilson.He passed away peacefully at home with his grandsons by his side on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at the age of 88.Chuck joined the Airforce at the young age of 16. His 22-year career ended with an honorable discharge and final ranking of, Technical Sergeant. He enjoyed telling stories of his time in the military and all the places he traveled to including Japan, Germany, and Turkey.In 1969, Chuck and his family settled in Sparks, NV. He had many professions after retiring from the Airforce including professor, TV technician, and bus driver. He ended his working career with 12 years as a communication technician with the local power company where he received praise for his work.Chuck was a hard-working, intelligent, humorous, and inspirational man who will be missed deeply by his family and friends.Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Connie and two son's Mark & Brad, his brother Robert (Bob) and sisters June, Bonita (Bonnie) and Alice.Chuck is survived by his daughter in-law Tricia, grandchildren; Chuck (Vanessa), Brad Jr. (Sabrina), Barbara, Bryan (Christi), Billy, six great-grandchildren and many other extended family members and friends. A private memorial was held with immediate family.