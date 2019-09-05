|
Charles N. (Chuck) Saulisberry
Carson City - CHARLES N. (CHUCK) SAULISBERRY passed away August 20th in Carson City, Nevada, after a long illness with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Evanston, IL on September 14, 1928, to Lynn and Helen Nash Saulisberry. After his parents divorced, Chuck and his brother were sent to the Marsh Foundation Farm in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1938. Upon graduation from Van Wert High school he hitch hiked west to attend the University of Nevada Reno where he met Josephine Caprio. They were married January 28, 1951. He is survived by wife of 68 years, son Daniel (Neva), daughter Kathryn Smith (Gary) sister-in-law Annette Mortimer, 5 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and long time friends. He was preceded in death by son Tracy Ralph, brother Bill, and granddaughter Danielle Carpenter.
Services will be Saturday September 7th, 11:00 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, Division and 5th St.
Lunch will follow. Donations may be made to The Range Conservation Foundation, P.O. Box 1595, Carson City, NV, attn: Ed Depaoli or a .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019