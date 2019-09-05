Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Presbyterian Church
Division and 5th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Saulisberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles N. (Chuck) Saulisberry


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles N. (Chuck) Saulisberry Obituary
Charles N. (Chuck) Saulisberry

Carson City - CHARLES N. (CHUCK) SAULISBERRY passed away August 20th in Carson City, Nevada, after a long illness with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Evanston, IL on September 14, 1928, to Lynn and Helen Nash Saulisberry. After his parents divorced, Chuck and his brother were sent to the Marsh Foundation Farm in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1938. Upon graduation from Van Wert High school he hitch hiked west to attend the University of Nevada Reno where he met Josephine Caprio. They were married January 28, 1951. He is survived by wife of 68 years, son Daniel (Neva), daughter Kathryn Smith (Gary) sister-in-law Annette Mortimer, 5 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and long time friends. He was preceded in death by son Tracy Ralph, brother Bill, and granddaughter Danielle Carpenter.

Services will be Saturday September 7th, 11:00 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, Division and 5th St.

Lunch will follow. Donations may be made to The Range Conservation Foundation, P.O. Box 1595, Carson City, NV, attn: Ed Depaoli or a .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.