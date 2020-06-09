Charles R. "Chuck" "Charlie" La Bella



Sparks - Charles R. "Chuck" "Charlie" La Bella passed away June 3rd, 2020 at his home in Sparks after a long, hard fight with cancer. A long time resident of Sparks, Charles was born March 11, 1952 in Denver, Colorado. Moving to the Bay Area 1962 where he met the love of his life Louise & later married. Together they raised two amazing Sons-Ron & Ken. His working career was dedicated to Telecommunications starting in 1970 with Pacific Telephone. Then moving to the Reno area in 1972 working for Nevada Bell, retiring in 2005 from SBC. He held many positions starting at the bottom & working his way up to Manager at an early age. After retiring from SBC he continued to work in telecommunications & construction until February 2019 when diagnosed. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, hunting & most of all Fishing.



He also found great joy in talking with & seeing the many close friends he acquired over the years.



Preceded in death by, parents Ben La Bella, LeRoy & Lorainne Love-Siblings Connie De Leo & Nick LaBella



Survived by, Louise, his wife of 50 years, Children Ron (Sherry), Ken (Tonya), granddaughters & 1 Great. Also survived by Mother -Fran Arguello (Jim), Siblings & those he considered Siblings-Ken, Roberta, Greg, Carol, Ed, Virginia, Mike M, Mike L, Kathy & Gail



Rest in Peace, We Love you & always will-Louise, Ron & Ken



Celebration of Life is being planned for the 4th of July at the Family home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store