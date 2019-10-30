|
Charles Robertson
Born April 13, 1933 in Huntington Beach, CA to Orval and Maxine Robertson. He is survived by his beloved wife Marty of 55 years, son Rick Robertson, daughter Bridgett (Kelly) Bailey, brother Rodney (Wilma) Robertson, sister Myrna Myatt, four grandchildren, Brooke (Shaun) Campbell, Andrea, Mark Caballero, and Grant (Lacey) Caballero. Including six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Charlie grew up in Huntington Beach, CA. After highschool, he attended university before being called to service into the Army during the Korean War where he served as military police in Germany. When he returned home from service, him and his brother and father started a water well drilling company called Robertson Drilling in Bakersfield, Ca. Charlie moved his family to Nevada in 1970 to build a full service gas station and mobile home park in Sun Valley, NV. and then to Sparks, NV in 1977 to begin building specialized drill rigs. In the mid 1980's, he became a business partner in Sundance Service as an electronic specialist for gas station fuel pumps in northern Nevada and California until his retirement.
Charlie absolutely loved the surrounding areas for hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. Always in good spirits and dearly loved, he will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at his church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Sun Valley - 525 E. 4th Avenue, Sun Valley, NV 89433
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the First Baptist Church Sun Valley in Charlie's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019