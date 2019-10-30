Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Robertson

Born April 13, 1933 in Huntington Beach, CA to Orval and Maxine Robertson. He is survived by his beloved wife Marty of 55 years, son Rick Robertson, daughter Bridgett (Kelly) Bailey, brother Rodney (Wilma) Robertson, sister Myrna Myatt, four grandchildren, Brooke (Shaun) Campbell, Andrea, Mark Caballero, and Grant (Lacey) Caballero. Including six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Charlie grew up in Huntington Beach, CA. After highschool, he attended university before being called to service into the Army during the Korean War where he served as military police in Germany. When he returned home from service, him and his brother and father started a water well drilling company called Robertson Drilling in Bakersfield, Ca. Charlie moved his family to Nevada in 1970 to build a full service gas station and mobile home park in Sun Valley, NV. and then to Sparks, NV in 1977 to begin building specialized drill rigs. In the mid 1980's, he became a business partner in Sundance Service as an electronic specialist for gas station fuel pumps in northern Nevada and California until his retirement.

Charlie absolutely loved the surrounding areas for hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. Always in good spirits and dearly loved, he will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at his church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Sun Valley - 525 E. 4th Avenue, Sun Valley, NV 89433

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the First Baptist Church Sun Valley in Charlie's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -