Charles W. Van Geel, Sr.



Henderson - On August 5th, 2020, our beloved Charles W. Van Geel, Sr., passed away in Henderson, Nevada. He is survived by his wife of 54 ½ years, Marjorie (Marge) Van Geel, sons Charles, Jr. (Kim) of Henderson, John (Michelle), and Brian (Emiko) of Carson City, and stepdaughters Debbie (Dan) Davis of Minden, Karen Meier of Kalamazoo, MI, and Kimberly Hermans of Texas, as well as several loving grandchildren (Dan, Jeff, Megan, Adam, Nicole, Christina, Matthew, Josh, Gabe, and Charlie).



Born in Maple Shade, NJ, Charlie graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, NJ, and attended the University of Pennsylvania. After relocating to Nevada, where he met and married his cherished Marge, they resided in Reno, Ely, Winnemucca, Fallon, and Carson City where he worked as a supervisor of the DMV Driver's License Division traveling throughout northern Nevada providing driver's license services to many northern Nevada community residents. Charlie and Marge were involved in their Catholic faith at the Fallon Naval Air Station Chapel and St. Patrick Church in Fallon where they served as team members in the Marriage Encounter Movement until 1989 upon his retirement from a 21 year career with the DMV. After retirement, he and Marge became avid RVers enjoying Arizona and the Oregon Coast while visiting their grandchildren in Carson City, Minden and Henderson.



He and Marge resided in Henderson for the last seven years until his passing.



Charlie will forever be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpop and friend.









