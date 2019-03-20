Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery
14 Veterans Way
Fernley, NV
Charles William "Bill" McKenzie


Charles William "Bill" McKenzie

Stagecoach - McKenzie, Charles William, "Bill" passed in peace Wed., January 19th, 2019 in his home located in Stagecoach, Nevada, he was 76.

Bill was born February 27th, 1943 in Santa Cruz, California to Ann Lochmanes McKenzie of Watsonville, California and William Edgar McKenzie of Fort Worth, Texas. The only son to Ann and William, Bill grew up in Watsonville, California.

On the 15th of November 1960 Bill proudly enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee, he served his country well with an honorable discharge in 1966.

He is survived by his son Philip Arron McKenzie of Jamestown, California, daughter, Reneé Ann McKenzie, granddaughter, Caitlyn Reneé McKenzie and his dog "Miss" Sally from Modesto, California.

He will be recognized with honors on March 25, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery located at 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada 89408.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
