Cherk H. Chang
Reno - Cherk H. Chang passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence in Reno, he was 79. Cherk was born in Seattle, Washington on February 15, 1940. He was pre-deceased by his mother Lai King Chew and his wife Silva Besnillian Chang.
He spent some of his childhood in Vancouver, B. C., Canada. Cherk moved with his family from Seattle to Reno in 1958 after graduating from Garfield High School. He furthered his education at UNR with a degree in Fine Arts which was followed by graduate work at Cal Berkeley. Some of Cherk's large oil on canvas paintings are in the UNR Art Department's permanent collection.
His entire professional career started and ended at Harrah's Reno in the Entertainment Department. He was hired as a Set Designer in September 1967, then became a Stage Technician and was promoted to Lighting Designer in 1974. In 2004 he was promoted to Entertainment Manager and ultimately retired from Harrah's in August 2008, capping off a 41 year career.
While at Harrah's he was a member of the highly respected Entertainment Department and had the pleasure of working with the majority of the big name entertainers of the era in the Headliner Room which became Sammy's Showroom. He was also involved in all lighting aspects of the Casino Cabaret, Harrah's Convention Center, the Plaza, the Virg Nightclub, the Sapphire Lounge and any off property venues such as the Willie Nelson concerts at UNR, and the famous Bill Harrah Antique Automobile "Swap Meets". Cherk was one of the most respected lighting designers in the industry and many an entertainer looked forward to his lighting palettes. Several entertainers enjoyed Cherk's private company, such as Tony Bennett, Don Rickles, Debbie Reynolds, and The Smothers Brothers to name a few from the hundreds of entertainers that graced Harrah's renowned stage. In addition to "lighting" star entertainers he was involved in lighting the hundreds of shows in the Cabaret including 100 production shows, ice shows and TV specials.
Since retirement, Cherk had enjoyed being a member of, and meeting regularly with the Harrah's Stage Crew "Old Farts Club", a close knit group of veterans from the old days who still maintain a family bond of four decades working on "the best damn stage crew in the world." Cherk was an avid antique car collector with some obtained directly from the William Harrah Collection. There wasn't a car magazine of the last 60 years that was not in Cherk's library.
He is survived by his son, Christopher (Jenni); sister Hwa-di Chang Brodhead (Michael), nephews Lynus (Lysa, son Kevin) and John (daughter Willow); sister-in-law Gizele Besnillian Wilkinson, all of Reno; and an aunt and an uncle, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces in Seattle, Vancouver B.C., New Jersey, California, Arizona and Montana.
As per his request there will be no funeral. Arrangements were made thru The John Sparks Cremation Society and at Mountain View. A Celebration Of Life will be held at The Chinese Pagoda Pavilion in Rancho San Rafael Park, on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019