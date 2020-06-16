Cheryl Ann BigonessReno - December 19, 1955 - June 10, 2020Cheryl Bigoness passed away on June 10, 2020. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Dorothy; sister, Robin Williams of Branson, MO; and brother, Tim Bigoness of Walnut Creek, CA. Cheryl was a devoted partner to Terry Elsrode, and a loving aunt to Kate Maasen, Danny Williams, Allison Bigoness and Jennifer Bigoness.Cheryl served as an IT/Operations Manager for IGT for over 30 years. Cheryl was a very generous and kind person. She loved to bake bread and cookies as gifts for her family, friends and co-workers. Cheryl was an extremely skilled athlete and played several sports, excelling in softball and varsity basketball in her high school career. Cheryl loved all sports but loved baseball most of all, cheering on her beloved San Francisco Giants. Cheryl loved animals and spending time with her family and her many friends in Reno.Service information to follow.