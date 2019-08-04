|
Cheryl Jo (Duran) Harwell
Reno - Surrounded by her family, Cheryl Jo (Duran) Harwell passed away July 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Cheri was born October 16, 1963 in Billings, Montana. Her family moved to Sparks in 1965. She graduated from Sparks High School in 1981 and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Computer Sciences. In 1993 she married the love of her life, Daryl Harwell. She was a loving and supportive mother to their two children, Alyssa and Chad, and was exceptionally proud that both her children graduated from UNR.
The family loved to hunt, fish, camp and travel.
Cheri worked for Sierra Pacific Power Company and the Nevada System of Higher Education as a computer programmer. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years and their two children. She is also survived by her parents Mae and Al Duran, her sisters Misty Busch and Lori Duran, and many other family members who loved her dearly.
Her family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Cheri on Sunday August 18 at 1:00pm at the Reno Oddfellows Lodge (1300 Stardust Lane, Reno).
In lieu of flowers her family is asking that donations be made to the Youth Group at Sparks United Methodist Church, where her daughter Alyssa helps lead.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019