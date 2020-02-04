|
Chester Henry
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Chester Henry, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 92.
Chet was born on October 12th, 1927 in Anthony, KS to Kenneth and Eva Henry. He talked his parents into signing him into U.S. Naval Reserve Active Duty at age of 16 1/2. He served aboard the USS LST 872 in the South Pacific during the latter part of World War II and shipped over to the Regular Navy (USN) on 7/17/45. He aided in the decommissioning of his ship at war's end and was honorably discharged from Pier 91, Seattle on 10/16/47. Upon discharge Chet found work at the old Oregon Journal as journalism trainee, copy boy and later accepted a six-year apprenticeship in the typography dept. In the Korean Conflict, Chet volunteered for Navy duty in 1950 and was honorably discharged on 10/16/52 at the NavPhibBase in Coronado, Ca. He returned to Portland, to study Journalism on the G.I. Bill at Portland State and continue his typographical apprenticeship and graduated as a Journeyman Typographer in 1954. He spent his early newspaper years on the Oregon Journal, Oregonian, Post Intelligencer, Seattle Times, The Tacoma News Tribune and also many small newspapers including Las Vegas Review Journal, Ely Daily Times as typographer, superintendent and as a writer. After 2 years in Ely Chet came to Reno and worked 21 years on the old Nevada State Journal and retired with full benefits from the Gazette-Journal at age 57 in 1984. Restless Chet joined Easterday Supply and became a salesman. He was awarded Salesman of the Year Central Region for the year '88, '89 and 90.
Chet was a Master Mason before his 21st birthday joining Masonic Blue Lodge of Oregon. In '85 Chet became a member of Sertoma (Service to Mankind). He later was elected Governor of Sertoma for the Nevada Sierra District. He was an active member of 1893 Land Run Historical Center in his home town Medford, OK. Chet was very handy with his hands. He could use the sewing machine to shrink or enlarge his own clothing. He loved woodworking. He had a passion for making whirlybirds. And he loved reading and writing.
Chet was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Eva, sister Tharon Brooks and cousin Willadean Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Jane, his two children, Chris and Paula, grandson Randall, granddaughter Samantha, great granddaughter Addison, great grandson Thomas and his beloved dog Queeny.
Gravesite ceremony will be held on 12th February @1 pm at Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.
