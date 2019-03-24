Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
The Center for Spiritual Living
4685 Lakeside Dr.
Reno, NV
Reno - Chester (Chet) Reitze, beloved brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born and raised in the Seattle area of Washington, and spent his high school years aboard the "Tevega," a flint school ship. As a young man he worked on tug boats in the Seattle area, and even had a stent on John Wayne's yacht. His dream was to sail around the world. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Central Washington University and proceeded to have a successful and award-winning career as a corporate executive for various companies. He earned a reputation in the business community for, in his own words, being a "creative problem solver, idea generator, superior communicator, inspiring leader, and a man of compassion." In the last 15 years he was a local Reno man whose persona and smile illuminated a room, and commanded attention when he walked in the door. He is survived by his Brother David Reitze, his sister Polly Reitze and their children: Georgia and Garrison Comber, and Nichole and Zakary Reitze.

"Celebration of life" service to be held on Wednesday March 27th @3pm

The Center for Spiritual Living, 4685 Lakeside Dr., Reno, NV 89509

All are welcome to attend!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
