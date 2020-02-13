|
|
Chris Frederick Nolte
Reno - Chris Nolte - beloved son, brother, and uncle -- died on January 13, 2020. He was 52 years old. He was born in Reno, the third son of Harold W. Nolte, Jr., and Helen Lenz Nolte, and lived locally most of his life.
Chris had a genuine thirst for knowledge and a gift for absorbing information. As a young teenager, he methodically read the entire set of his family's Encyclopedia Britannica - for "fun". Chris excelled in mathematics, taking college calculus while still in high school. He graduated in 1985 from the then-new Robert McQueen High School, as part of its second graduating class. During his working years, he held a variety of positions in the local hotel and casino industry.
Chris was a big fan of rock music and attended many concerts in Reno and Sacramento with his younger brother and their friends. Chris enjoyed spending time on his computer. He also had a strong interest in astronomy. One of his favorite activities was tent-camping with his mother in the Sierra during the summer months. After dark - with no light pollution - he would point out and name for her the sparkling planets, stars, and constellations overhead. For many years Chris was an avid fan of the Wolf Pack basketball team and attended all of its home games. Going to the buffet lunches, featuring the team's coach, was a special treat for him.
A shy and gentle introvert, Chris loved living alone and keeping mostly to himself. Last year, Chris relapsed into a mental illness. His tortuous symptoms eventually became unbearable, and he took his life. Chris's family had been in daily contact with him and now comfort themselves that he is finally at peace.
Chris was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother, Helen Nolte; his step-father, William R. Goddard, both of Reno; his three brothers, Harold W. Nolte III (Lisa) of Graeagle, CA, William L. Nolte (Marianne) of San Diego, CA, and Allen G. Nolte, of Reno; and nieces Sara L. Nolte of Walnut Creek, CA, and Megan R. Nolte, of San Francisco. The family will commemorate Chris's life privately.
If desired, donations may be made in Chris's memory to NAMI Northern Nevada (an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness) at 3100 Mill St., Ste. 210-B, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020