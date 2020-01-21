|
|
Christian Arthur Nenzel
Christian Arthur Nenzel age 81 crossed the final goal line Veteran's day 11/11/2019.
In honor of His love of all things railroad we imagine Dad on The V&T leaving the station. On the train are Dad's parents, Brother Frank, son Michael and adopted Grandson Derrick Jerome.
Born St. Mary's, Reno Nevada 7/10/1938 to Chester and Elaine Nenzel joining Siblings Mary Jo Ora (Judy) and Brother Franz Whitlock (Frank). A graduate of Elko High School, 2015 inducted into the EHS Athletic Hall of Fame. At UNR Dad played football with Brother Frank. He earned a B.A. in Education and a Master's in Administration.
Teaching at Traner Middle Dad will meet his Wife and Best Friend of 58 years Virginia Rose (Dupes). They will marry in Virginia City 12/28/1961. They will raise son Michael William (wife Kimberly) who will depart due to cancer in 1985. They will have three children. Franz Christian, wife Julie Anne (Reid), Glen Joseph, wife Dawn Marie (Bugg), and Valorie Rose. Grandchildren Michelle, Trevor, Derrick and four great grandchildren.
Dad was a Football player, teacher, principal, business owner, golfer, and retiree. Also an artist, purveyor of bad jokes and oft retold stories of shenanigans with his brother Frank. Camping trips to Lamoille, Jarbidge, Yellowstone, and San Francisco. Trips abroad and countless road trips exploring his beloved state Nevada.
Chris and Virginia were docents at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.
Life includes stops in Winnemucca, Fernley, Wells, Elko, Gardnerville and Carson. A short stay in Texas then Spokane where Dad's travels will end. This last stop, to battle Alzheimer's.
The train has left the station. Behind, Virginia, Sister Judy, three surviving children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
We wish to thank the care givers at Moran Vista Memory Care Unit and Horizon Hospice of Spokane.
There will be a celebration of life March 14th, 1:30-5:00 in Gardnerville Nevada at Douglas County Community & Senior Center Ranchview Room1329 Waterloo Lane.
In lieu of flowers give generously love greatly.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020