Reno - Christine O'Donnell (Tieber) O'Gara was born January 26, 1953 in Reno and died on Nov. 12, 2020 the result of a long struggle with scleroderma. Her life was full of adventures, challenges, but above all else love. Her passion for living was never in question. Her love for her children was her catalyst for living day in and day out. The countless selfless acts of always sacrificing her personal goals and dreams for the betterment of her family is her true legacy.
Christine was a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a best friend to many. Her accomplishments were ubiquitous. She earned a bachelor's degree from UNR in health education as was on the dean's list for her master's degree in counseling. She touched many lives working as a school counselor at Manogue High School, Little Flower Elementary and in the Washoe County School District for more than two decades. She was an excellent water skier, snow skier, and tennis player.
Her passions included sports, travel, movies, flower arranging, horses, book club and Bible study. When husband Mike went to USC Dental School, Chris became an avid Trojan fan. Her favorite part of the USC football games was when the white horse, Traveler, would circle the field after a touchdown.
She loved the annual summer vacations at Lake Tahoe when east and west coast families and friends would all visit.
Chris's spirit shone through in her generosity to others and her strength in confronting a chronic disease which she handled with grace and dignity. She embraced life, made people laugh, and danced as if she hoped people were watching.
She was the pillar of strength in her immediate family. Her mental toughness, resiliency, perseverance and persistence is the foundation she built over her 67 years of life. The fundamentals of her legacy will be carried on by her husband of nearly 50 years Michael O'Gara, her son Todd (Jackie), and daughters Tricia de Bruin (Tom), Nicole McMackin (Reed) and Katie O'Gara, her eight grandchildren, and her sisters Terry Hinners (Fred) and Stephanie Calder. She was preceded in death by parents Steve and Betty Jane Tieber and mother and father-in-law John and Mary O'Gara, also brother-in-law Joe Calder.
Chris was a board member of Family and Payee Counseling for several years until her passing.
A life-long member of the Catholic Church, her abiding faith was a comfort through her journey. To her family and friends she was known as a beautiful spirit inside and out.
A private rosary will take place with family. A mass and celebration of life will follow next year. Contributions in Chris O'Gara's name can be made to: Carmel of Reno, 1950 LaFond Drive, Reno NV 89509 or Little Flower Catholic School, 875 East Plumb Lane, Reno NV 89502.
"Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy."
