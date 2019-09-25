Services
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
505 Rio Vista Dr.
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-2255
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home - Fallon
505 Rio Vista Dr.
Fallon, NV 89406
Christopher Cody Day


2002 - 2019
Christopher Cody Day Obituary
Cody Day, age 17, was born on February 27, 2002 in Reno, NV. He passed away on September 15, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA. He lived in Gabbs, NV and was a recent graduate of Gabbs High School. He was currently attending UNR with hopes of becoming a social worker. He was a member of the Churchill County 4-H and a camp counselor for several years in the past.

He was a very special person who never had an enemy. He left his imprint on everyone he met throughout his short life. He was kind, thoughtful and outgoing.

He is survived by his parents, Christopher V. Day and Karen Whitten, sisters, Martina Day and Allena Weaver and brother and sister in law Derek and Emily Whitten. grandparents, Wayne and Pat Whitten, and uncles Tony Whitten and Tim (Sara) Day; Great aunts and uncles, Kelly and Frances Hanifen, Jim and Penny Alworth, Gail Carter, and Jerry and Kathy Llamas and cousins, Kelli, James, Amy, Morgan, Madison, Leslie, Krista, Celeste, Garrett and Kenna.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Day, Great Grandparents, Ed and Teena Alworth, Wayne and Fern Whitten and uncle Mike Whitten.

A celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive, Fallon, NV with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 323 Maine Street, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
