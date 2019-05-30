Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
CIC Ranch
9455 E. Stockton Blvd
Elk Grove, CA
View Map
Christopher James Horton


1982 - 2019
Christopher James Horton Obituary
Christopher James Horton

Sparks - Christopher James Horton, 36, of Sparks, Nevada, passed away unexpectedly in May 2019.

Chris was born to Debra Dee Harriman, November 1982, in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Wooster High School in 2001. He married Naomi in June 2012, and they lived together in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. Together they raised 3 beautiful daughters, Cheyanne, (Jenni), Alexis and Angelina, who were the joy of his life.

Chris is survived by father, Sean Patrick Rafferty. He also leaves 4 siblings, Brian Rafferty, Robert Jackson, Tiffini Rafferty, Sadee Brown. Uncle Chris also will be deeply missed by numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was preceded in death by Debra, (mom).

Chris was a Journeyman Electrician. Chris' favorite hobby was cars, whether it was driving fast cars or working on them. He enjoyed spending weekends at the track but his true passion was his family. Chris was very much a family man, with a fun loving spirit that made everyone feel welcome and loved.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Waltons Ross, Burke & Knobel 2155 Kietzke Lane Reno, NV with reception to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 12:00pm at CIC Ranch 9455 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 30, 2019
