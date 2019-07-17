|
|
Christopher John Peduzi
Reno - Christopher John Peduzi passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 27, 1953 to Lido and Katherine Peduzi. His family moved to Sparks in 1964 where he graduated from Sparks High School. In 1981 he married Lisa Greger and had two sons, Brandon and Kurston.
Chris was an avid outdoorsman and had a summer home at Davis Lake for many years. After he retired from Consolidated Freightways in 2004, he relocated to Ennis, Montana. There he built his dream cabin and spent his time enjoying hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his best friend Lisa Peduzi; his sons Brandon from Sparks and Kurston from Montana and grandchildren Sylvia and Sam, his siblings Janet Keahey, Paula Peduzi, Gloria Geil, and Mark Peduzi; and his buddies Dave Hughett, Travis Keahey and Jim Geil.
Chris will always be remembered as a family man with a great sense of humor, who always made us laugh.
A memorial services will be at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Avenue, Reno, Nevada on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 17, 2019