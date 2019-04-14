Christopher Michael Enright



Reno - Christopher Michael Enright, 30, passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2019, after a short illness.



Chris was born at Stanford Hospital on January 31st, 1989, in Palo Alto, California, to Anthony and Denise Enright. Chris came into the world with a boom - literally - as if to say "here I am." At just 10 1/2 months old, as Chris attempted his first steps, his chubby baby legs gave out and he crashed to the ground on his bottom. Moments later, the Loma Prieta Earthquake was spawned and the rest is history.



Chris grew up primarily in Half Moon Bay and Livermore, California, where he was a talented athlete. During his freshman year of high school, his family uprooted to Alpharetta, a suburb outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and he attended Alpharetta High School. Chris's interests transitioned from sports to music. As a young adult, Chris joined the local Atlanta band, Sunset Soundtrack. He was



a bassist and backup vocalist and the band briefly toured the Athens, Georgia bar and nightclub circuit.



Following his family again, Chris moved to Reno, Nevada in 2011 where he worked at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa as a restaurant server at the Manhattan Deli up until the final days of his life. Chris was beloved by local customers and casino patrons alike.



Chris is survived by parents Anthony and Denise, as well as his two older siblings, Gina and Patrick Enright. He will be missed.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 4:00-6:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at 6:00 pm, at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno.



Chris's Funeral Mass will be held the following day, May 4th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.



The family invites you to share a memory or condolence message in Chris's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 28, 2019