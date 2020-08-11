1/1
Christopher Robert "Chris" Lund
1959 - 2020
Christopher "Chris" Robert Lund

Fernley -

November 23,1959 -

August 2, 2020

Christopher "Chris" Robert Lund, 60, of Fernley, Nevada passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his daughters. He was born in Sacramento, California on November 23, 1959 to Fred Robert and Carolyn Anne Lund.

Chris was retired from UA Local 350 where he worked as a plumber, pipefitter, and welder for 23 years. He also retired from UA Local 447 after 19 years before transferring to UA Local 350. He was a master of his trade. He was a Golden Glove boxer and played All Star ball in his younger years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved riding his Harley and spending time with family. He had strong faith in God and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need.

Chris is survived by his children Kimberly (David) Mohart, Kaitlyn (Erick) Geddes, and Christopher Lund Jr.; his grandchildren, Remi and Kami Mohart, Braedyn, Emma, and Ava Geddes, and Sylar and "Buzz" Lund; his sisters Diana (Joe) Nava and Lois Lund; his brothers Randy (Silvia) Lund and Dave (Libby) LaBeff; his nephews Cody (Casey) Lund and Timmy Lund; and his long time sweetheart Cheryl Halstead.

Services are still to be determined. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
