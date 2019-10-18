Resources
Christopher Zaldain Dressler Obituary
Reno - Feb 20, 1982 - Oct 11, 2019 Chris will be missed everyday by his father Francis Tom Dressler, mother Patricia Dressler, brother John Dressler and sisters Kathleen, Nicole and Summer Dressler. He is also survived by many loving family members and many great friends.

We know Chris is now with his paternal grandparents John and Effie Dressler and maternal grandparents Bob and Eleanor Myers.

Christopher was proud to be a journeyman ironworker Local 118. He worked on many structures throughout the Reno area.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11am at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Gymnasium with the burial to follow at the Hungry Valley Indian Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
