Clancy Shaun Christopher, 40, passed away Oct. 28, 2019 He was born Dec. 6, 1978 in Redding, California, to Jane Marie Wood and John Clark Christopher.

He grew up in Carson City, NV. Clancy was always eager to please, generous in spirit and loving. He was gifted in art and music and had an uncanny ability to play the drums to any song after hearing it just once.

His joy in life was being with family and friends. On June 28, 2007 Clancy was blessed with his greatest joy, his daughter Serenity, whom he adored.

He is survived by his daughter, Serenity Marie Christopher; siblings: Wendy McGee Roll, Teresa McGee Fischer, Brandie Wood Miller and John Logan Christopher; 3 nieces; 5 nephews; 1 great-niece; and a large extended family.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3pm, 155 Bugaboo Court, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
