1/1
Clarabelle Kathleen Staples
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarabelle Kathleen Staples

Our Beloved Mother Clarabelle Kathleen Staples passed away on September 25, 2020. She married the love of her life Fred W. Staples in 1945.

She spent the next 58 years hunting and fishing with family and friends. She loved to bake and cook and was a wiz at decorating cakes. People who knew her said she had a heart of gold and was very talented.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fred and son Terry D. Staples.

She is survived by her son Randy M. Staples (Sandy) living in Fernley, Nv. Grandchildren Scott (Toni) Rakestraw, Fred (Barbie), Rusty (Tauna) Staples.

Great Grandchildren Hesten, Paytin, Kira, and Kortnee Staples, Robert, Cristopher(deceased), Bethony, and Loriann Rakestraw.

Nieces and Nephews : Linda Dodge, Sandee Sornsen, Bill and Belinda Mann, Doug and Rosemarie Gunderson plus nurmous more Nieces and Nephews.

Per Kits request there will be no viewing or services. She will be laid to rest with husband Fred in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.

Thank you all for your kind thoughts and prayers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved