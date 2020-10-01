Clarabelle Kathleen Staples



Our Beloved Mother Clarabelle Kathleen Staples passed away on September 25, 2020. She married the love of her life Fred W. Staples in 1945.



She spent the next 58 years hunting and fishing with family and friends. She loved to bake and cook and was a wiz at decorating cakes. People who knew her said she had a heart of gold and was very talented.



She was preceded in death by her husband Fred and son Terry D. Staples.



She is survived by her son Randy M. Staples (Sandy) living in Fernley, Nv. Grandchildren Scott (Toni) Rakestraw, Fred (Barbie), Rusty (Tauna) Staples.



Great Grandchildren Hesten, Paytin, Kira, and Kortnee Staples, Robert, Cristopher(deceased), Bethony, and Loriann Rakestraw.



Nieces and Nephews : Linda Dodge, Sandee Sornsen, Bill and Belinda Mann, Doug and Rosemarie Gunderson plus nurmous more Nieces and Nephews.



Per Kits request there will be no viewing or services. She will be laid to rest with husband Fred in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.



Thank you all for your kind thoughts and prayers.









