Clarence John Erdelt (John/CJ)Reno - Clarence John Erdelt (John/CJ) - a Hero to his family and friends, passed away July 31,2020. Born January 27, 1944, in Wharton, Texas to Frank and Francis Erdelt. He joined the Navy at the ripe old age of 18 and sailed away into adventures and patriotism, during the Vietnam Conflict.He met his soul mate Joy Erdelt in 1967 & they were married August 22, 1968, in Long Beach, CA. After the big earthquake in So. California, they moved to Reno, where John began his career in heavy equipment, specializing in forklift repair, spanning 47 years before retiring.Surviving relatives include wife, Joy, daughters, Suzanne Erdelt and Dianna Gilmartin, brother, Frank Erdelt (Cindy), grandchildren, Brandon Gilmartin, Brianna Buis (Dustin), Chance Erdelt, great grandchildren, Austin and Karleigh Buis, predeceased by son Christopher Erdelt, brothers Andrew Erdelt and Herman Erdelt. There are many nieces, nephews and extended relatives around the world & especially in Texas.He will be remembered for his love of "sea stories", his awesome laugh, his sense of honesty, his love of family & friends. As his sea going nephew said, "Fair Winds and Following Seas shipmate. We've got the watch" - 'til we meet again.A viewing is scheduled from 10am until 1pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane.A Celebration of Life is being planned soon and information will be forthcoming.