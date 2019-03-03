|
Clifford Reid
Reno - Clifford Reid, a resident of Reno, Nevada, was born on Dec 8,1928 in Benton Kentucky, and passed away on Nov 17, 2018 in Reno Nevada. He served in the US Navy as a Sonar-man on a destroyer, the USS Twining in the early 1950's during the Korean War. He was awarded a 1-Star United Nations Service Ribbon and was recommended for reenlistment, although decided to start his family. Cliff and his wife Marty were married in 1953 and had three children. And then along came 8 grandchildren who loved spending weeks at a time with their grandparents. Cliff & Marty moved to Reno in 1980 along with several co-workers, who transferred to the General Motors Plant in Sparks. Marty passed away in 2002 and son Ken in 2004. Cliff is survived by daughters Jan & Kathy, daughter in law Sue, grandchildren Danielle, Michelle, Angela & Dustin, Aaron, Julie, William & Melissa, along with several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and closest companions. His Interment will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley Nevada 89408, on April 26th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019