Clifford Wayne Humphreys
Clifford Wayne Humphreys

1921 - 2020

Clifford Wayne Humphreys was born July 9, 1921 in Ogden, Utah to Clifford and Sarah Humphreys. He served in the European theater during World War 2 and served a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints upon his return from the war. He married Barbara Call after they both completed their missions and raised a family together as dedicated parents to 6 children in Sparks, Nevada. He commanded a Civil Air Patrol squadron, was employed as the Chief Building inspector for the City of Sparks, Nevada and continued to serve in the Church of Jesus Christ in numerous capacities all his life and especially loved temple service.

After Barbara departed mortality in 1998 he married Barbara Hope Thompson in 1999 and they moved to Bountiful, Utah. He enjoyed her companionship until her passing in 2005.

In 2008 he married Arlie Elaine Hall and they shared a wonderful decade together until her passing in 2018.

Wayne is survived by his sister Marilyn, his children: Luayne, Clifford, Alisa, Harold, and Brent. He has 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers, 3 wives, and oldest son.

Graveside services for Wayne will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Masonic Memorial Gardens, 437 Stoker Avenue, Reno, Nevada 89503, where full military honors will be rendered. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
