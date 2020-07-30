Uncle Wayne was my favorite on the Call side. I loved how he used to literally take me under his wing and would show me how to do different things whenever my family and I made our annual visit to Sparks. Then not long before Aunt Barbara passed away, I had my wife and children with me as we passed through Sparks and stayed with them for a night. He did the same with my son in exactly the same way he did with me. Those are memories I will always cherish.

Mark A. Call

Family