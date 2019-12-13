|
Clint Lee Swaim
Sparks - Clint Lee Swaim 49, of Sparks, Nevada, passed away on December 10, 2019.
He was born October 9, 1970 in San Fernando Valley, California to Mike and Diana Swaim. They lived in many places before eventually moving to Sparks in 1984 where Clint graduated from Reed High School in 1989. After high school, he served his country in the United States Navy from 1990 to 1993, and later his community as a Deputy Sheriff in the Washoe County Sheriff's Office from 1997 until his retirement this year.
Clint was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, motorcycling, and camping (if it's cool, he did it; if he could ride it, he tried it).
He is preceded in death by his mother Diana Swaim, father-in-law Thomas "Papa" Rubertus, his maternal grandfather Howard Mers, paternal grandparents Roland and Trudy Swaim, and his hiking buddy Tee (the family dog).
Clint lives on through Renae, his wife of 30 years, his wonderful children; son Clint Jr. and daughter Kalyn, Shelby (Clint Jr.'s wife), his dad Mike and his girlfriend Linda Huckaby, twin brother Larry and his wife Debbie, younger brother Jason, his mother-in-law Sandra Rubertus, maternal grandmother Dorothy Mers, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins - and can't forget the furbabies 'Miah "The Baby", Jack "Boy", Heather "Chunk", and Hannah "Banana". He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Service will be held on Friday, December 20, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, Nevada with private reception to follow.
Charitable donations can be made on behalf of Clint to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019