Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
3835 Lakeside Drive
Reno, NV
More Obituaries for Clyde Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Lowell Wilson

Reno - Clyde Lowell Wilson, age 86, passed away in his home on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Clyde was born August 14, 1932 in Spokane, Washington to Harold and Masie Wilson. After graduating from the University of Idaho in 1955, Clyde was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force.

In 1957, Clyde married Theressa Matthiesen. After his discharge in 1958, they moved to the San Francisco Bay area and had 2 children. The family moved to Reno, Nevada in 1967.

After Clyde's divorce, he married Ludwain "Lottie" Turner in 1993.

Clyde was a member of St Luke's Lutheran Church, the Sparks Kiwanis Club, and the Truckee River Fly Fishing Club. After his retirement as a Realtor, Clyde managed rental properties. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and working with the Kiwanis Bike Program.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 1 niece, and 1 stepchild.

He is survived by his wife, 2 children, 2 step-children, 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Service will be held Friday, June 14 at 11 am, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3835 Lakeside Drive, Reno, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Sparks, 561 Keystone Ave. Box 246, Reno, NV 89503 for the bike program.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 12, 2019
