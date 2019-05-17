|
Clyde William Jurey
- - October 12, 1940 - April 14, 2019
Clyde was born in Reno NV to William and Ida (Cardelli) Jurey. He attended Reno schools and graduated from Reno High School in 1958.
Clyde was a member of the Horseless Carriage Club of America for the past 60 years and a member of the American Legion.
Clyde was a Veteran, Master Craftsman, Wood Worker, Restorer of Antique Autos and a Book Binder. He worked 30 years for the State of Nevada Printing Division, when he retired in 1993, he started Jurey Bookbinding Services working until his last days. Many of the books he restored and bounded can be found in colleges, museums (The Smithsonian), a 1614 Latin Bible at the Vatican and a set of 40 book in Westminster Abbey.
Clyde has restored many automobiles over the years (he could turn a pile of rusty parts into a restored car) doing all his own work-machining to making parts, doing body work, wood work and painting. Some of the cars he restored include a 1912 Overland, 1910 Buick Roadster, 1907 Maxwell, 1911 Overland Speedster and a 1917 White Fire Truck.
In the early 80's Clyde restored 5 century old printing presses for Sentinel in Eureka NV. The State's first newspaper museum.
Clyde and his wife, Sandy put up Christmas lights at Dressler Park in Wellington for the past 25 years including 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Sandra Jurey, Sons William (Rosa) Jurey, Brent (Maria) Eisert, Aaron (Kris) Benzow and Michael (Kathy) Benzow and daughter Sherri Herron, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and sister Dyan Koch of Weatherford OK.
Celebration of Life is on Saturday June 1st at the Smith Valley Community Hall (11:00 AM - 2:00 PM) in Wellington NV
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 17, 2019