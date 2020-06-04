Clydene Mickelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clydene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clydene Mickelson

Clydene Mickelson left her earthly body behind to reside among her angelic tribe on May16, 2020. She lived her precious life of 80 years Blessed by a calm, beautiful, grounded, compassionate and generous heart. For the last 22 years Carson City was her favorite home base. She also enjoyed living in Fallon and Reno the previous 20 years where she donated much of her time and energies volunteering at the Navel base's second hand store and the Fallon museum. Clydene grew up, married and raised her daughter and son in Sacramento, CA until the late 70's. For new adventures she relocated to Reno to work as an office manager for an insurance company, then on to Sierra Power Co. After Clydene retired she moved to Fallon. Then in her late 50's she went back to school to become one of Carson City's Premier Massage and Healing Arts Therapist under the mentor-ship of Phil Dubois. The health, well-being and happiness of her Carson community and neighborhood was paramount in her life. She reached out to new neighbors and Senior Center exercise classmates to welcome them so they knew they had an ally to turn to if need be. Daily walks with her sweet dog and her beloved neighbors was one of the great joys of Clydene's life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved