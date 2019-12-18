|
|
Colleen Struve
Reno - Colleen Quinn Struve, age 73, passed away December 13, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Born April 17, 1946 to Francis Quinn and Euarda Podoll Quinn, she enjoyed her Reno childhood playing neighborhood sports with her older brother, David Quinn. She graduated from Reno High School, Class of 1964 and went on to UNR earning her B.A. in English in 1969 and M.A. in 1976.
Colleen met her soulmate, Larry Struve, on a blind date marrying June 22, 1968 in Reno NV. They welcomed two daughters into the world, Heidi Currey (nee Struve), 1972 and Shannon Struve, 1975. In June 2018 Colleen and Larry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows surrounded by their many friends and relatives.
Colleen taught English at Swope Middle School and later ESL (English as a Second Language) for the Washoe County School District intake program until her retirement in 2006. She specialized in adapting curriculum to accommodate the unique learning styles of each of her students.
In 2000, Colleen and Larry embarked on a joyful adventure of raising grandchildren, Rachel and Quinn. Colleen served on the Parent Faculty Association at Elmcrest Elementary School and cheered enthusiastically while attending various sporting events in which the grandchildren participated. She devotedly served her UMC church, St. Paul's; and she and husband Larry were active in the UNR Alumni Association and the Friends of the University Library.
Colleen cherished her role of mother and grandmother. She deeply loved and supported not only her own flock of children/grandchildren but all young people who ever crossed the threshold of the Struve household; she will be immeasurably missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband, Larry, daughters Heidi Currey (Phil), and Shannon Struve, grandchildren Rachel, Quinn, Larry, Sebastian, and Emmalee as well as several step-grandchildren. Colleen considered her greatest life accomplishment to be that of a devoted, loving, mother, wife, grandmother, and friend, who gave all she had to make others feel special and loved.
Visitation will occur on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at Walton's Funeral Home 875 W. Second St., Reno from 11 AM to 2 PM. A Celebration of Life will occur at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1660 Grandview Ave., in Reno on December 28th, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed immediately by a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Washoe County School District Volunteer Services Read & Succeed, c/o Lisa-Marie Lightfoot, WCSD 425 E. 9th St., Reno, NV 89512, 775-348-0388, [email protected]
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Colleen's Memory Wall at www.waltonsffuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019