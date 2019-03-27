Resources
From birth until your final farewell you blessed us with an abundance of fond, inspiring, and everlasting memories that guide our daily lives and aspirations. There is not a passing day that you do not touch us in a positive and reassuring manner. Colleen, we are eternally grateful for the precious moments we shared and the unforgettable memories we will cherish forever. We could not have been blessed with a more loving daughter and sister. You are the wind beneath our wings.

-Dad and Michael
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
