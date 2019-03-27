|
|
Colleen G. Townsend
From birth until your final farewell you blessed us with an abundance of fond, inspiring, and everlasting memories that guide our daily lives and aspirations. There is not a passing day that you do not touch us in a positive and reassuring manner. Colleen, we are eternally grateful for the precious moments we shared and the unforgettable memories we will cherish forever. We could not have been blessed with a more loving daughter and sister. You are the wind beneath our wings.
-Dad and Michael
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019