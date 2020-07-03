1/1
Connor James Shipp
Connor James Shipp

Connor James Shipp was born on June 15th 2010 to Jason and Gretchen Shipp. He was born in Reno, NV making him a 5th generation Nevadan. He was compassionate, intelligent, funny, energetic and loved to serve others. He was always kind and helpful to all. He loved Spiderman, baseball, playing in the water, playing board games, reading and being with his family. He is survived by his parents, Jason and Gretchen Shipp, his sisters, Abbi and Paige Shipp, his grandparents, Kim and Ed Shipp and Rita and Tracy Hemmert and many more family members and friends. His family will be celebrating his life on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:30am. If you would like to join by zoom please email shippsdocked05@gmail.com include your First and Last name. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Dr Joshua Bonkowski's research to cure ALD in Connor's name by using this link: https://bit.ly/3eQLINj




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
