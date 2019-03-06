Services Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel 875 West 2nd Street Reno , NV 89503 775-323-7189 Resources More Obituaries for Constance Waltz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Constance Jean Waltz

Reno - Constance Jean Elwood Waltz AKA Connie or Monnie died peacefully on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old.



Connie was born on July 29, 1927 to Elsie and Ogden Elwood in The Dalles, Oregon but grew up in Portland. She referred to herself as a "River Rat" spending a lot of time on the river with her grandfather Captain Fritz Kruse. She felt she grew up spoiled and free to do whatever she wanted. As she grew she loved to spend time on the ski slopes of Mt Hood and spent her young adult years as a "ski bum" and often bragged about hitchhiking to Timberline. She was always an independent woman and was proud of the fact that she could hike up the slopes carrying her own skis and equipment. It is here that she developed a talent for yodeling and would be asked all through her life to yodel for everyone to hear.



Connie was a wonderful mother and was adored by her 6 children and their countless friends. She shared her sense of adventure with her kids often spending time floating down the Steamboat ditch in Reno, hiking the hills around Reno looking for arrowheads and bird watching, or leading her 6 children like a mother hen down the local ski slopes. She was so good at teaching kids to ski that she volunteered many years with the Reno Ski Program teaching countless other kids to ski as well.



Connie loved to sing as a child and she was often on stage singing songs at the local convention center. She shared that love of singing with her kids. She loved when her kids sang together and often had them perform at parties. This love was spread to many friends and became an annual tradition around the Holiday's where the family continues to Christmas Carol in a local neighborhood. Her family surrounded her singing her favorite songs for her as she passed.



Connie loved to throw a party and could throw one in an instant. Whether it was just a few people playing cribbage (which she loved to play,) or a large gathering, she was always at the center of the fun and didn't want to miss out. She has left a true legacy of partiers with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Connie was a true adventurer and was always game to travel anywhere. Whether it was just to hop in the car and take a drive out into the Nevada desert or traveling the world, taking many US and international trips with her children and grandchildren. The memories are numerous.



As Connie aged she loved to watch Tennis on television and was a fan of all tennis greats. She also loved to watch Jeopardy and her family knew not to call her between 7:00 and 7:30 pm every night.



No matter how she felt or how the world was affecting her, she had the ability to suppress her feelings, even in her final hours, and take the time to listen to those who visited her, especially the young. And although her (91 years) view of the world naturally changed and matured, she never attempted to force those views upon others or upon those who took a different path - Never missing an opportunity to share how proud she was of her children, grandchildren and their "crowd"- Always approachable by friends and acquaintances of her family.



Connie was preceded in death by her daughter Martha Waltz Maclellan Snow and is survived by her remaining 5 children, Melody Craig (Steve), Katheryne Glantz Tinsley (Oz), Holly Waltz (Bo), Joy Betz (Jay), Ross Waltz (Melissa) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She will be greatly missed.



Connie will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Reno, NV.



