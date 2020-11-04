Corrine Terry Journey



Born Corrine Gertrude Terry September 27, 1923 to Charles Gideon Terry and Tressie Theo Roberts in White Water KS. Corrine "Terry" was the 3rd of 11 children who grew up in Conway AR. She is survived by her daughter Suzan Sweet and son-in-law Jay, their three sons: Schuyler, Jackson and Sam, daughter Sandy Chloe Kemp and her son Cameron. She also left behind her loving long-time caretaker, Carrie Mauldin.



Terry joined the Army Air Corp and was active as a nurse at March Army Air base, from 1943-1946. She raised her two daughters as a single mom in TX. Working 6 days a week, she not only made their costumes for dance recitals, but most of their clothes and led their Girl Scout troops. In 1986 Terry moved to Austin TX to be a doting grandmother to Cameron. Later, she moved back to San Angelo volunteering at Shannon Hospital, AARP and traveling the world with her good friends and Suzan.



In 1995 Terry was ready to move closer to spend time with her 4 Grandsons. She lived in Carson City and eventually moved to Reno, NV. She was always creative making a putt-putt course in the yard for her grandsons, taking them fishing in local lakes, to the skate park and anywhere where they could share her love of the outdoors while walking two miles a day. She loved working in her yard and had quite the green thumb. She also loved to dance and enjoyed socializing at the Senior Center.



Her passion included the Reno VA Hospital, where she volunteered 3 days a week for twelve years, doing her best to assist and serve all veterans. At 97, Terry died peacefully on Oct 14, 2020 at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home, surrounded by her family and a very loving staff. The State VA Home honored her with a beautiful American flag-draped processional. She donated her body to the University of Nevada Medical School. Her ashes will be scattered by her family at a future date.



There will not be a funeral, however if you would like to honor Terry, please volunteer, and help others in need.









