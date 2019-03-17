|
|
Cory Daniel Sobrio Junior
Reno - 3/13/1987-3/11/2019
It is with tremendous sadness the Sobrio family announces that our son and brother Cory tragically and unexpectedly passed away on March 11, 2019, just 2 days before his 32nd birthday. Cory Jr. was born in Reno, NV to Cory Sobrio Sr. and Carole Sobrio (Lipuma) on March 13, 1987. He was raised in Sparks, where he attended Reed high school, became an Eagle Scout, and became a loved member of the community. Cory discovered a passion for languages, graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Spanish. He lived this passion by traveling regularly, most often to Mexico and Spain but also to Portugal, where he was able to learn Portuguese and do missionary work for his church. At the time of his passing, Cory was living outside of Boston, MA teaching Spanish at a prestigious boarding school where he made a profound impact on the lives of his students.
Everyone who ever met Cory loved him. He had an infectious laugh and personality. He constantly made others smile by baby talking his mom's dog "Kizzie gurl" or quoting his favorite movies Tommy Boy, Dumb and Dumber, Step Brothers, or anything by Tarantino. Cory was happiest when he was with his family or at a San Francisco Giant's game. He felt emotion deeply and always yearned to connect with people on a deeper level. Losing that deep connection with Cory will leave a hole in our hearts that will not be filled until we meet with him again in Paradise.
Cory is survived by his parents Cory Sobrio Sr. and Carole Sobrio, his sisters Amber Sobrio-Ritter and Sierra Sobrio, his younger brother Shane Sobrio, 4 nephews, and many loving friends.
Memorial service will be held at Outlook Christian Church in Reno, Nevada on Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019