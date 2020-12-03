Cory Scott Rogers



Reno, NV - On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Cory Rogers, passed away in his sleep.



Cory was born September 4, 1970 in Carson City Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Karen Rogers. He is survived by his sister Tracie Rogers Donaldson (George), son Colin, daughter Olivia and nieces Kendell and Meagen Oliver, and his many friends in the recovery community. If you would like to make a gift in Cory's memory, you are encouraged to donate to Ridgehouse a 501(c)(3) registered in the State of Nevada 900 West 1st St, Reno, NV 89503 (775) 322-8941









