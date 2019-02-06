|
Craig Allan Krupp
Sparks - Craig Allan Krupp, a resident of Sparks, Nevada, formerly of Eden Prairie Minnesota, passed away on January 31, at 67 years of age.
Craig was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 19, 1951. He moved to Eden Prairie in his teens before attending the University of Minnesota. He moved to Northern Nevada in 1973, making Sparks his permanent home. Craig started At the MGM when the casino first opened, where he continued to work until his retirement 40 years later.
Craig was a life-long sports fan. He enjoyed baseball, football and college sports. He was an avid Nevada Wolf Pack fan; his last words were, "turn on the game." He spent the summers traveling to baseball games and amusement parks around the country with his son. He had a passion for good food and was a consummate cook.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Glenn and Ronnie, as well as Grandson Golden Krupp. He is survived by his only son, Legion, from his former wife April Lea, daughter-in-law Annie, and grandsons Hayden and Koda. He came from a large family of 4 brothers and 2 sisters: Dave (Jeanie), Kim, Dawn, Gene (Jill), Scott and Curt (Terri); Nieces and nephews: Kelly, Trent, Jason,Jen, Brenton, Aric, Chelsea, Kira, Ella, Victoria, Alexander and Max. Great-nieces and nephews: Zoey, Rion, Elia, Rory, Dresden, Thomas, Audrianna, Rowan, Kai and Izzy.
Per his wishes, a tree-planting ceremony will be held this summer.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019