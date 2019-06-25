|
Craig Conrad
Reno - Craig Conrad passed away peacefully June 7th. He was born on April 14th 1956 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Donald and Barbara. Craig was an accomplished man and spent over 40 years of his life dedicated to the car business. Craig loved his family and friends with all of his heart. He would have given the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. He was a die hard Packer fan, and never missed a game. He is survived my his wife Dona, his son Corey, his daughter Catie, his mother Barbara, his brothers Mark and Paul, his sisters Kim and Tracy, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Tuesday July 9th from 12-3 in the banquet hall at the Tamarack Junction.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 25, 2019