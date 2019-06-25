|
Cresencia Allen (Mapanao)
Sparks - Cresencia Allen (Mapanao), age 85, of Sparks, NV, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Cresencia was born in Aringay, La Union Philippines to Pablo & Lucia Mapanao on November 9, 1933. She went to high school at Notre Dame Institute in Aringay. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with all her family, babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and playing slot machines in the casinos.
Cresencia is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Eluena Frijas, Soledad Marzan, Alfonso Mapanao, Sammy Mapanao, Pacoy Rulloda, and Arsenia Aspiras; and spouse: John Allen.
Cresencia is survived by her siblings Ernesto Mapanao, Rodolfo Mapanao; children: Nancy Samson, Narciso Wilfredo Samson, and Agnes Mariano; grandchildren: Jhenalyn Butler, Bryan Samson, Julius Samson, Noel Samson, Veronica Cruz, JJ Mariano, and Jordan Mariano; and great-grandchildren: Cinque, Ivan, Lily, Israel, and Isaac.
In lieu of flowers, 100% of memorial donations will be made towards research to cure Alzheimer's: https://curealz.org/giving/donate/
The family would like to extend their gratitude to "Sofia's Home: Lina, Cristina & Jam-Jam" and Pastors Salvador and Teresita Casaul with "Praise and Worship Fellowship Assembly of God".
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 25, 2019