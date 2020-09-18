1/1
Curtis Howard
Curtis Howard

Curtis Howard, age 64, took one last journey on his motorcycle this month. He enjoyed dirt bike motorcycle riding with his son Chase and friends. Curt frequently traveled about on a Harley Davidson. His love for motorcycle riding was his passion and his curse. He perished in an accident the evening of September 5th.

Curtis was born and raised in Reno. He worked most of his life as a carpenter, and was a skilled craftsman and contractor.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Gladys Maxey and Father, Leonard Howard. Curtis is survived by his immediate family members: His son Chase Howard and daughter-in-law Sarah; Granddaughters Lilliana Howard and Paisley Howard; and his brother Douglas Howard.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
